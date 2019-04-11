A new High-End Rosewood Hotel Opens its Gates in the Heart of Bangkok

The second Thai destination of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, Rosewood Hotel Bangkok has recently opened its gates for guests from all over the world on Ploenchit Road in the city’s central business and retail district. The hotel is a 30-story ultra luxurious facility which has already taken its place as a hotel icon in Thailand’s capital.

The building’s stunning design and architecture draws inspiration from the ‘wai’, the Thai gesture of greeting, with two hands pressed together. Kohn Pederson Fox and Tandem Architects were the teams behind this incredible project and Celia Chu Design Associates took care of the interior design.

Featuring large open terraces, this high-end hotel draws plenty of natural light and offers superb views of Bangkok’s skyline. The interior features subtle tropical accents, indigenous textiles and an impressive 10 story waterfall which reminds of how Bangkok is a city built on water. Guestrooms have modern interiors and superb panoramic views of the Thai city.

On offer there are 159 rooms, 34 of them suites and studios, and 3 signature houses. The Deluxe Rooms have with a surface beginning at 42 square meters and feature a separate living area. The suites come with floor to ceiling and wall to wall windows, which bring so much natural light in.

Private meditation areas, spacious terraces, special amenities and several outdoor pools are just some of the other features of Rosewood Bangkok. The hotel also comes with four restaurants bars, all of them offering innovative menus and special dining events, and Sense, the acclaimed Rosewood Spa, is also part of this alluring package.

The spa is a luxurious and peaceful retreat, perfect for relaxing and empowering well being, using Thailand’s healing culture heritage. That’s all you need after a busy day in Bangkok.