5 Things To Consider When Choosing A Chain for Your Silver Pendant

If you’re looking for affordable jewelry that doesn’t lose its value over time, sterling silver jewelry might be the perfect choice for you. Sterling silver isn’t just durable, but it’s also easy to maintain. Even when it becomes tarnished, restoring its luster is fairly easy. This is because wiping it with a piece of cloth, using baking soda or simple cleansers is usually enough to get it looking shiny again.

Sterling silver pendants are a great addition to anyone’s jewelry collection. If you’re a beginner and you’re just looking for pieces to build your collection with, going for a silver pendant is usually advisable. However, when choosing a pendant necklace, it is important to keep in mind that the chain that you choose for your pendant will play a significant role in determining the look, feel, and the overall effect of the pendant necklace. The following are tips that will come in handy in helping you to choose the right chain for your silver pendant.

Chain pattern

Silver pendants are generally good at attracting attention on their own. However, your choice of the chain can distract from the pendant, something that will then reduce the pendant’s ability to highlight your look.

When it comes to choosing a chain for a silver pendant, it is always advisable that you go for simple chains. These chains will give the pendant the support that it needs without necessarily drawing attention away from the pendant. As a result, unlike pendants with complex patterns, these chains allow the pendant to have the effect that it is designed to have.

The weight of the pendant compared to the weight of the chain

Generally, you should go for a pendant that is either equal to or the same weight as that of the chain. This is because pendants that are heavier than the chain tend to reduce the lifespan of the chains that are used to hold them. They cause premature wear and tear, and in some cases, lead to broken chains.

If you don’t want to deal with easily worn-out chains, you should make sure that the chain has enough weight to easily handle the weight of the pendant.

Chain width

If the pendant is heavy, choosing a narrow chain is a bad idea. This is because the chain will have to support the pendant on a narrow surface area, something that will make the chain to dig into your skin. This can be quite uncomfortable. It can also create an awkward look with the intended V-shape looking way sharper than it is supposed to look like.

Therefore, if you have a heavy pendant, a chain that is wider is advisable. This is because wider chains offer a larger surface area. As a result, they can distribute the weight of the pendant much better. Doing so will therefore make the necklace to be more comfortable to wear.

Color of the chain

Generally, the color of the chain that supports the pendant should always match the color of the pendant. Therefore, since you going for a silver pendant, using a silver chain is advisable. A platinum chain will also work. Going for colors that are bolder than that of the pendant will definitely take attention away from the pendant. You also run the risk of creating a color clash. Therefore, settling for a silver chain is a safer bet.

Chain length

When it comes to the length of the chain, there are two things that you should pay attention to. The first is your neckline, and the second is your height. If you are short, opting for a long chain will create an awkward look. It can even make you look shorter than you actually are. In such a case, going for a relatively short chain is a safer bet.

In addition to these characteristics, you should also make sure that the chain is a fit for the pendant’s bail. This is because there is nothing as frustrating as finding out that the chain you just bought can’t fit into the pendant.