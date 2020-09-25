The Pearl Royale is the most expensive chess set in the world

Created by the acclaimed Australian artist Colin Burn and encrusted with no less than 500 carats of diamonds, the Pearl Royale has recently become the world’s most luxurious chess set. Its price rises to a jaw-dropping $4 million, for good reason. The chess pieces are made out of 18 carat white gold and are adorned with sapphires, diamonds and South Sea pearls, which also inspired the name of the set.

Creating the gorgeous Pearl Royale chess set was no easy task. The manufacturing process was extremely demanding due to the countless hours of unwavering attention to detail while flawlessly covering the pieces with some of the best diamonds in the world, thus making the entire set pure perfection.

In total, there are 500 carats of diamonds, sapphires and South Sea pearls which make this set an exquisite piece of art.

Due to its extreme beauty and luxuriousness, the set was only exhibited once last year in an art gallery in Beverly Hills, California. Its maker plans to do it again, but this time bringing some of the world’s greatest chess players to compete in a tournament on this masterpiece. While it sounds like a great idea, we’re wondering how focused will the chess players be on the game.

This limited edition set is on sale for no less than $4 million and comes with all the diamond and gem certifications required.