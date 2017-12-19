10 Extraordinary Superyachts Unveiled in 2017

The Italian masters from Tankoa Yachts have teamed up earlier this year with the Rome-based luxury design company Exclusiva Design, to work on a mind-blowing 72-meter superyacht dubbed as the Progetto Bolide Concept. Inspired by the 20th-century movement of futurism, this sleek vessel features a high-tech wine cellar with its own integrated wi-fi system that even helps passengers locate their favorite bottle.

That’s an unusual feature, but we’re pretty sure it might prove it handy; the massive owner’s suite is also worth a mention, spreading across two decks, with a drawing room, gym and spa, and a master bedroom featuring a skylight. Fully customizable, this vessel is powered by twin CAT engines that propel it through the waters at 18 knots or allow it to cruise at 12.5 knots.

Unveiled by Dutch shipyard Icon Yachts, this blacked-out beauty was appropriately dubbed as the Gotham Project. The ravishing superyacht concept before you shows off a menacing, yet seductive, Batman-inspired exterior design, with an intelligent deck layout and all kinds of luxurious amenities inside-out.

If you thought the exterior is really impressive, things become even more alluring on the inside, thanks to opulent materials, luxurious fabrics and a welcoming color theme. Dark woods and onyx tones, contrasting with crisp beige and white colors, will get anyone smiling. Up to ten guests may enjoy the cool entertainment areas aboard, while twin 2,000 hp MTU engines take them on the journey of a lifetime.

The renowned Italian design company Pininfarina announced its first collaboration with the brilliant yacht builders at Rossinavi, and this is the result of their joint effort. The breathtaking AUREA superyacht was inspired by the lavish lifestyle of her owner, which is why it shows off three stunning exterior decks and the largest beach club in its class.

You’re charmed, I’m sure, but this elegant vessel also packs two generous swimming pools – among many other things. If you have enough money in your bank account, you might also get Rossinavi and Pininfarina to work together on your very own, personalized superyacht.

London-based design studio Squared MK is the name behind this eye catching vessel. Concept NYX measures 75 meters and shows off unique proportions and a drool-inducing color theme. Able to accommodate as many as 14 guests onboard, this vessel comes with a private deck for its lucky owner, with a balcony, Jacuzzi, a folding terrace and a bar, all set to make any day aboard unforgettable.

Concept NYX will also boast a spa with a magical underwater view, generous exterior areas, as well as a large enclosed swimming pool. The 12-meter performance powerboat, a 9.5-metre tender, two 3.85-metre tenders, four jet skis and a two-person submarine explorer are nothing but delicious cherries on top of this great concept.

Trust us, the jaw dropping MESD 100 superyacht is even more incredible than you see it in this photo. Designed to show off a super skeek and very elegant profile, MESD 100 manages to blend comfortable interiors with generous exterior entertainment areas – did we mention the 7-meter pool and an exposed beach club?

This lovely beach club benefits from several social areas, with a cool bar, sea-view lounges, as well as a fully equipped fitness center all set to spoil the passengers. The sundeck can be used in multiple ways, but relaxation on board is a priority. An awesome concept from Norwegian designer Marius Skjolde.

Imagined by the renowned Italian yacht designer Federico Fiorentino for Rossinavi, the 180-foot Project Zephyr was actually inspired by those timeless 1960s automotive designs.

It’s built around a Fast Displacement hull from Van Oossanen Naval Architects and packs 16V 4000 MTU engines that allow it to achieve a top speed of 32 knots, although a cruising speed of 12 knots promises a transatlantic range of 3,540 nautical miles.

One of the best features of this yacht is the 990-square-foot beach area, covering the entire aft deck, with a 300-square-foot raised terrace and an 18-foot swimming pool, with transparent edges and exceptional views included. Have I said too much?

Unveiled earlier this year, the wonderful Wally 93 promises to be an incredible cruiser-racer – the ideal vessel for someone who’s already a keen racing yachtsman. Thanks to its ultra light construction, with high modulus uni directional carbon fiber, and CNC female carbon fiber, this sailing yacht is able to brag about some amazing performances and beautiful looks, of course.

The Wally 93 Racer also benefits from plenty of living areas too, although everything on board is performance-oriented. It will sail with up to 16 knots of wind, and easily exceed the true wind speed. One thing’s for sure: this yacht is a whole new experience.

If you don’t know this yet, the Dynamiq GTT 115 was designed by Porsche, which is why it is able to sail at 21 knots, while showing off incredible details inside-out – feel free to configure and order your very own right now. The all-aluminum wonder before you features an exclusive stabilization system and a round-bilge hull, with a price tag to match.

Boasting with Porsche DNA, such as the signature Targa-style mullions and transom styling, this superyacht also displays Saddle brown and Luxor beige leather, with carbon fiber detailing, Macassar ebony and Sahara Noir marble throughout its interiors. Two 1,650-hp MAN V12 diesel engines promise a maximum cruising range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Nature is a futuristic 120 meter-long yacht concept, imagined by Sinot Yacht Design for people who dream about enjoying luxury on the open seas, without feeling the guilt or remorse of damaging our planet.

Featuring lush garden and observatory decks, with state-of-the-art climate control technology, this stunning vessel will provide passengers with memorable views and experiences on the open waters.

Amenities aboard include eight luxurious state and VIP rooms and a spectacular owner’s suite, plus many other bespoke features, like a cool spa deck, with a lovely gym and swimming pool. We’re sold!

The future is here, and it looks absolutely incredible with Se77antasette. Designed by the renowned Italian shipyard Benetti, this breathtaking yacht concept was described as an innovative and revolutionary vessel, inspired by the natural marine environment. It’s an outrageous example of what a superyacht should look like in the near future and we totally love it!

Featuring adaptable spaces, open balconies, and terraces, with an observatory deck promising 360-degree views over the horizon, this ravishing vessel has plenty going for it. There’s also an eco friendly diesel-electric propulsion system, with five variable speed generators and a single C18 CAT engine, that will take this beauty to top speeds of 19 knots. But you could always go 5,000 nm if you slow down at 12 knots.