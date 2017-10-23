MESD 100 Concept Stuns Everyone Who Sees it

Did it have the same effect on you? You will have to blame Norwegian designer Marius Skjolde for that, as he has been working hard on this breathtaking MESD 100 superyacht concept for over 12 months and a closer look at his innovative 100-metre project is now allowed and luckily for us, it’s free of charge.

Showing off an elegant and sleek profile, MESD 100 aims to blend in comfortable interiors with generous exterior entertainment areas. The huge sloping aft deck is home to a 7-meter pool and an exposed beach club, ideal for some fun in the sun. The beach club was, in turn, designed to house several social areas, with a lovely bar, sea-view lounges, as well as a fully equipped fitness center.

Moving on to the upper deck, this stunning superyacht features a panoramic overhang with full-height windows that will allow everyone to enjoy wonderful views of the sea and the ongoing watersports activities below. Sliding doors protect the lucky passengers aboard this vessel from harsh weather conditions and provide them with yet another social area, perfect for some long chats and storytelling.

The sundeck can be used in multiple ways. It could either be a semi-open outdoor space where guests can relax under a big retractable bimini or the owners of this beautiful vessel could have this deck configured as a cool owner’s suite on its own private deck – these are the privileges of the rich and spoiled. We’d love to see more photos of this mesmerizing yacht once it’s completed.