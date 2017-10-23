We all need a Break at the Gorgeous Casa del Mar Golf Resort

Nestled right next to Mexico’s legendary Sea of Cortes, the popular resort town of Cabo San Lucas is also the place where you can find this awe inspiring beach, golf, spa and wellness sanctuary, called Casa del Mar Golf Resort & Spa. Close to all the action in Cabo, yet far enough from all the noise and tourists, this high-end resort has a peaceful atmosphere that’s just what you need for a few days off.

The hacienda-style boutique retreat before you is beautifully complemented by white sand and turquoise waters, inspiring romance and redefining wellness, with its pampering spa, world class cuisine and laid-back lifestyle. Who wouldn’t want to start their day swimming in the sea or in one of the resort’s six pools, or playing tennis and golf on championship 18-hole golf course?

This idyllic environment is also waiting for guests to experience diving, snorkeling, kayaking, or wave runners for the first time, so boreodom is not really an option here. If you’re feeling thirsty from all that action on water, the resort’s welcoming Pool Bar is always there to help, with refreshing cocktails, cold drinks and so on.

After a busy day at sea, or out and about in Cabo San Lucas, make sure that aMexican Hot Stone Massage Ceremony will not be something you miss out on. On the other hand, the flavors of Nouvelle Mexican fusion cuisine will prove to be unforgettable in the company of friends and Tiki torches while overlooking the beach. I think we are done here!