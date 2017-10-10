Concept NYX will Surely Help you Make a Good Impression

The London-based design studio Squared MK is the company responsible for this futuristic vessel. Unveiled just a few days ago, Concept NYX measures 75 meters, with unique proportions and a drool inducing color theme that will surely attract everyone’s attention. This superyacht was specially imagined to show off the aesthetic abilities of the studio and we totally like it!

Able to accommodate as many as 14 guests onboard, this stunning vessel could also host a crew of 20, that will take cater to the passengers’ every need and whim. The owner’s accommodation will stand out, of course, thanks to a private deck with balcony, Jacuzzi, a folding terrace and a bar. It pays to own such a yacht and you will probably have to pay some serious cash before enjoying this exclusivity.

Concept NYX will also boast a spa with a magical underwater view, generous exterior areas, as well as a large enclosed swimming pool. The yacht was actually inspired by some the world’s leading shipyards and naval architects, in an effort to offer the best of the best, in a ravishing package.

NYX could also come equipped with a 12-meter performance powerboat, a 9.5-metre tender, two 3.85-metre tenders, four jet skis and a two-person submarine explorer, so having fun on the waves has never been easier. Twin MTU engines will enable the vessel to reach a top speed of 20 knots and a cruising speed of 16 knots, which should be enough to keep you on the move, towards your next amazing destination.

Where to?