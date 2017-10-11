Oahu Airy Abode is a $15.8 Million Beach Paradise

Have you ever imagined living in a place where you could enjoy the sun’s warm rays year round? I bet you have, and your dreams can come true, especially if you’re willing to purchase this spectacular house on the eastern shores of Oahu in Hawaii.

Set to cost as much as $15.8 million, this stunning home will convince you to wake up as early as possible, with a big smile on your face and wonderful ocean views before you. A secluded bamboo forest path might prove to be the best place for your morning jog, while enjoying an afternoon tea under a beautiful plumeria tree, complemented by the lovely floral scents of the old Hawaii, sounds like a bliss.

But one of the most desirable features of this lavish property is a private beach, with 250 linear square feet of golden sand that will surely grab everyone’s attention. The exclusive Portlock neighborhood, named after British captain and adventurer Captain Nathaniel Portlock, is proud to welcome new owners amidst a select company.

The four-bedroom and six-and-a-half-bathroom home offers 8,427 square feet of luxurious living areas, with a garage keeping up to three vehicles safe and sound. A wet bar, solarium, den, a state-of-the-art kitchen, fitness area, a lovely saltwater pool and a Jacuzzi are also part of the grandiose offering, keeping future owners and their lucky guests mesmerized and entertained all day long.

Just in case you could ever get bored here, there are two major shopping centers nearby, as well as Consolidated Theatres that will deliver state-of-the-art movie experiences. On the other hand, the Koko Kai Marina will await for you with many water activities such as parasailing, jet-skiing, scuba diving, wakeboarding, and water skiing. What more could you need?