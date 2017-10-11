Discover Tierra del Fuego from the Magical Los Cauquenes Resort

You know those places where you wish you could stay a bit longer? This might be one of them. Nestled deep in the heart of Tierra del Fuego, in Ushuaia, the mesmerizing Los Cauquenes Resort will make you want to postpone your flight back home for as long as possible.

As you enjoy breathtaking views of the mountains and the beautiful Beagle Channel, with a glass of rich, red, Argentinean wine in your hand, you realize that feeling relaxed has never been easier. Add in the tailored service here, a gorgeous spa, luxury accommodations, delightful cuisine and unforgettable experiences, and you get a recipe for success.

The one and only five star resort on the beaches of the Beagle Channel, this magical place offers just 49 rooms and five spectacular suites – feel free to choose one of the Standard, Superior, Junior or Senior options. Elegant and comfortable, they all offer incredible panoramic views of the Andes Mountain Range, with extra long beds, modern amenities and even spa baths.

In terms of dining, incredible dishes may be savored at the resort’s Rinamora Restaurant, while the exclusive Wine Bar is the perfect place to enjoy one of those exquisite Argentinean wines, or some afternoon tea and cocktails. Your next stop should be at the lovely Los Cauquenes SPA, which aims to deliver the ultimate in rest and relaxation, with a swimming pool, hot tub, fitness facilities and many interesting treatments.

The full name of this resort is actually Los Cauquenes Resort + Spa + Experiences and the last part might be the cherry on top, as a wide array of personalized excursions through Tierra del Fuego can be arranged for every single guest. I’m not sure about you, but I can’t find any flaws to this place. Feel free to put that to the test.