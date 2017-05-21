Tonino Lamborghini’s Extraordinary ALPHA-ONE Phone

Tonino Lamborghini has recently unveiled a new premium smartphone called ALPHA-ONE, a marvelous device looking all stylish and discreet, yet very eye catching, that’s going to be produced in a very limited run. Set to cost a cool $2,450, Tonino Lamborghini’s ALPHA-ONE is more expensive that almost any other high-end smartphone on the market right now, but it promises to offer a unique mix of state-of-the-art technology and pure luxury.

It’s also perfect for rugged use, since it’s made with liquid metal, a material that’s supposedly “stronger than titanium”; The ALPHA-ONE is also durable and classy-looking, with fine Italian leather and golden stitching adding to the overall appeal of this device and.. did we mention the technology?

This smartphone could easily compete with any other device, featuring a 5.5″ QHD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, dual-SIM support and a 3250 mAh battery. Impressed yet?

The Italian leather back cover has been handmade by skilled Italian craftsmen, while the Raging Bull metal logo, complemented by golden stitching, makes sure people realize the level of exclusivity this device provides. Equipped with Dolby Audio System powered dual front facing speakers, with high-quality 3D surround sound, this premium smartphone is more than capable of playing the part.

The 3250mAh non-removable battery might seem to be too small for the requirements of this device, but that’s a wrong assumption. Feel free to put that to the test, once you purchase your very own. Tonino Lamborghini will release the ALPHA-ONE in Russia, South Korea, UAE, China, and the United Kingdom.

