Tom Ford’s Black Orchid Perfume Receives a Special Lalique Touch

Introduced back in 2006, Tom Ford‘s incredible Black Orchid fragrance took the world by surprise, seducing every single one of us with a unique blend of truffles, French jasmine, black currant and oriental-chypre elements, which aim to recreate the scent of a black orchid.

Luxurious and sensual, this gorgeous fragrance might be a fatal attraction, responsible for turbulent emotions with all its layers and excellent composition. The wonderful scent has received various successors over the years, and now that it’s celebrating its 10th birthday, Tom Ford’s Beauty label has revealed a very special limited edition of this scent, available to only 1200 people.

What’s really special about this version of the Black Orchid is that it comes in a wonderful flacon made by Lalique, that could easily be confused with an art piece. But we shouldn’t forget that on the inside you’ll find the highest perfume concentration of your favorite scent, even though it’s just 15 ml of liquid ambrosia.

Providing Black Orchid with a unique dose of glamour, this special Lalique Edition can be yours once you pay $990 (815 EUR) forthe tiny collectors’ bottle, at Neiman Marcus or on Tom Ford’s official website. I’m quite sure these flacons will sell faster than a drop of water in the middle of the desert.

