Tip of the Tail Could be Your Dream Turks and Caicos Villa

Nestled on the blissful Turks and Caicos’ island of Providenciales, this stunning two-story villa was called Tip of the Tail and it aims to be the ultimate dream home, taking privacy and luxury to a whole new level. Situated on a secluded stretch of sand, the tropical oasis before you has quickly become one of the most sought-after Caribbean properties, due to the fact it is neighbored only by palm trees and the ocean.

As you can see from these photos, just turquoise waters surround the modern, all-white construction, that was apparently inspired by sleek structures in Miami and Mykonos – a strange combination if you ask us, but one that turned out to be really great. But inside, this gorgeous villa is even more spectacular.

It comes with two luxurious master suites, featuring handcrafted floating king beds and superb en-suites, while six other bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a dining space that accommodates up to 20 guests, are scattered across 11,000 square feet worth of living areas.

The Tip of the Tail tropical villa also promises 500 feet of oceanfront views and 10,000 square feet of private beach, with no other noise to tease your senses but the natural music of waves crashing on the shores. The peaceful Zen garden is a good place to chill out as well, and Splash – the villa’s beachside bar with a built-in BBQ, beer taps and more – will easily quench your thirst and desire to chat.

The glass-walled, oceanfront pool might make you want to stay indoors, while the sun loungers and fire pits that go with it will easily convince you to do so. For those of you who think they can afford it, please note that this amazing home is listed for sale at around $7.5 million. Enjoy!