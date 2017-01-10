Three-Wheel Fun has a New Name: Vanderhall Venice

If you’ve never heard of Vanderhall Motor Works before, don’t worry, you’re probably not alone. Based in Provo, Utah, Vanderhall has designed a trike that’s similar to the Polaris Slingshot, Campagna T-Rex, or the Morgan 3 Wheeler, but that’s where the similarities stop, since this thing seems to come from a completely different world.

Called Vanderhall Venice, the company’s marvelous three wheel roadster promises to offer you the most fun you could ever have on three wheels, looking unlike anything you’ve seen before. Vanderhall fitted their trike with a 1.4-liter turbo engine, sourced from GM, which develops 200 hp and the same amount of torque, which is all sent to the rear wheel through a six-speed sequential gearbox.

Vanderhall has released another impressive three wheeler in the past, called Laguna, which was priced at $50k for the base model, $58,500 for the Sport Premium version, and $77,000 for the sold-out Bespoke edition, but the new Vanderhall Venice is a lot cheaper, hence even more appealing, mostly due to the cost-effective composites used to build it, instead of the carbon fiber bodywork.

The price was apparently cut down by around $20k to a much more affordable $29,950, but the fun and excitement levels are still off the charts. Color choices and other options are a bit limited, as you’d expect, but this three wheeler is as good as it gets!

