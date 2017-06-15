There’s no Place like the Gorgeous Beverly Wilshire Hotel

Grand and gracious, the spectacular Beverly Wilshire the kind of hotel that delivers on all your expectations, and then some. Located right in the heart of Beverly Hills, at the famous corner of Rodeo Drive and Wilshire Boulevard, this charming place will impress you with a magical mix of luxury, style and comfort, with world-class service and lavish amenities acting as the cherry on top of the sundae.

If you’re interested in luxury brand shopping and unforgettable dining experiences, Beverly Wilshire is set right in the nexus of American glamor, but it still manages to stand out from its unique surroundings. You might spend the entire day shopping or trying to spot some Hollywood stars nearby, but when the sun sets, there’s nothing like the hotel’s Aromatherapy Crystal Steam Room, that will make you feel spoiled like never before.

The superb rooms and suites at Beverly Wilshire vary in size, so there’s little bit for everyone to enjoy and experience at this luxurious hotel, but we just have to mention the massive Penthouse Suite, that comes with a lovely whirlpool tub and even a guest powder room. But work areas, modern luxuries and 42-inch plasma TVs are part of each room’s offering.

If you’re feeling too excited, head to the Spa at Beverly Wilshire, where a full range of treatments, including 20-minute massages designed to get you relaxed in the nick of time, await for you. If you have more time, feel free to choose the five-hour body treatment before heading to CUT, Wolfgang Puck’s contemporary steakhouse. There is a saying: after each pleasure, some pain must come. Not at Beverly Wilshire!