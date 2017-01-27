The Stylish Volta V Computer Is A Headturner

Choosing your next computer is not as easy as it was 10 years ago; there are many technical specs to consider, but then there’s also color, style, lighting and various special effects meant to impress. But if you’ve always wanted a computer that looks a touch more aesthetically pleasing, then you will surely like the new Volta V Computer.

Inspired by the stylish-looking wooden furniture, the Volta V hides an extremely powerful computer, capable of handling everything you throw at it, inside a gorgeous body. The first commercially-produced, handcrafted wooden computer, the Volta V benefits from an unibody chassis crafted from domestically-sourced trees in the United States.

The visual impact is unquestionable and the Volta V Computer is a sustainable, robust and powerful device meant to deal with the disposal nature of the computer industry. Aesthetically superior to most of the computers on the market right now, the high end version of the Volta V packs an Intel Skylake Core i7 4.0GHz Overclocked, 16GB DDR4 RAM, NVidia GeForce 1080 8GB and Windows 10 64 Bit – more than some of us will ever need.

It’s true that this ravishing computer is by no means cheap, but it will impress you on so many levels, both visually and functionally. From engineering to accomplishing day-to-day work tasks to gaming, the Volta V is a modular and highly upgradable piece that’s poised to be relevant for many years to come. Reservations for the Volta V computer start at $2,000, with the first orders slated for delivery in March 2017.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus