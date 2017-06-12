The Spectacular West Creek Ranch is up for sale at $149 Million

You might not know this, but John Hendricks, the man behind the famous Discovery Channel, is also the lucky owner of the magnificent West Creek Ranch, a jaw dropping retreat in Colorado, covering more than 7,000 acres and surrounded by endless red-rock canyons and cliffs, as you can see from the gallery below. It’s definitely an awe-inspiring place to call home, but Mr. Hendricks apparently decided to list this amazing property for sale, at a record-breaking $149 million. If that sounds like a lot, that’s because it is.

The main residence on-site is an incredible 22,000 square feet, Southwestern-style mansion, spreading over four levels and including eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms, a great room, a lovely formal dining room, chef’s kitchen, a theater, art studio, gym, game room, and study. Sounds like enough? For that kind of money? Not really!

It’s a bit difficult to assess whether the charming interiors or the spectacular exteriors of this home are the most impressive. On the outside, a generous swimming pool, and more than 3,500 square feet of covered verandas will set the mood for the perfect social event.

There’s also an observatory, with a rotating copper dome, that might help romantic couples to fully enjoy date night, but the true value of this sanctuary becomes obvious once you learn that over 4,000 acres have been placed in a permanent conservation with the Nature Conservancy, which means no roads or constructions can be built here to preserve the wildlife sanctuary.

At West Creek Ranch, you’ll be able to spend your free time hiking, horseback riding, biking, or fishing while enjoying fresh air and remembering what the Earth was like centuries ago.

