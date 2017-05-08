The new Vanderhall Laguna – Twice The Fun On Three Wheels

Three wheelers seem to be extremely popular right now and if you’ve always wanted one, but you don’t really fancy the classic looks of Morgan’s 3-wheeled beauty, or the outrageous Polaris Slingshot, there’s something out there which combines both. That’s why we’re now introducing the 2017 Vanderhall Laguna, a wonderful vehicle that looks really aggressive, while boasting a classic vibe and all kinds of interesting surprises inside-out.

The new version of Vanderhall’s Laguna features a minimalist interior, with a powerful 600 Watt bluetooth sound system that will handle the soundtrack during your rides, although a quick glance throughout the cockpit won’t make that obvious. There are no old-school AM/FM receivers here, as this car is looking towards the future, not where it came from.

In terms of power, an impressive 1.4-liter GM-sourced turbocharged engine develops as much as 200 hp and 200 lb-ft of torque, with a six-speed automatic gearbox handling everything. Since this car is ultralight and comes with only three wheels, you can imagine all that power translates into some serious thrills. But it costs a pretty penny.

The standard Laguna starts off at $49,950 and it comes with a hand-laid carbon fiber body, black grilles, fenders and calipers, 18″ alloys and many other goodies, but you could always go for something even more exquisite. Premium leather combinations, a custom black wool carpet, larger wheels and cruise control will cost you extra.

The top-of-the-line Vanderhall Laguna Bespoke Motoring Experience will set you back $77,000, but you’ll get 104 leather and 120 synthetic interior setups to choose from and everything Vanderhall has to offer.

