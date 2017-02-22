The Fairmont Washington D.C. is Something Else

The wonderful streets of Georgetown provide the stunning backdrop for an incredible trip in America’s historic capital, with the Fairmont Washington D.C acting as the urban oasis of your dreams during your stay here.

Perched on the edge of this iconic neighborhood, just 10 minutes by car from the Ronald Reagan International Airport, the Fairmont Washington D.C. offers 415 modern accommodation options, ranging from super chic Fairmont Rooms and Deluxe Rooms, to the opulent Ambassador Suite, that’s perfect even for royalty.

Regardless of preferences, all options were designed to make any guest feel overwhelmed by a mix of contemporary amenities and a comfortable atmosphere.

There is nothing surprising about the fact that the service here is impressive, to say the least. The hotel boasts one of the city’s roomiest health clubs, with a gorgeous sauna, an indoor salt water pool, hot tub, weight room and many other goodies. And if you’re in town for business, you should know that a full-service business center will be always there to cater to all your needs.

If you want to relax and enjoy the finest things in life, the hotel’s Juniper Restaurant will tease all your senses with local ingredients and delicious dishes, while the Loggia Lounge lobby bar offers the perfect setting for you to savor some tasty cocktails as a live pianist charms everyone with a smooth soundtrack for the evening.

