The 2018 Porsche Cayenne Will Easily Impress Anyone

The 2018 Porsche Cayenne has just arrived, a few days ahead of its official debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, and we’re all excited! Instantly recognizable, the redesigned crossover has an evolutionary front fascia, with larger air intakes and new LED headlights – it all looks familiar, right? But the updated styling also includes a lower roofline, larger alloys, and new taillights that seem to resemble those on the Panamera Sport Turismo.

There are a few noteworthy changes inside the cabin as well, where the lucky owners of this beauty will find a new center console, featuring both analog and digital controls, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with internet connectivity, a sporty three spoke steering wheel, as well as two 7-inch displays. The Bose and Burmester audio systems, together with 770 liters of luggage space, will be surely appreciated by everyone as well.

The engine bay will hide one of the numerous engine options, including a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 unit, with 340 PS (250 kW) and 450 Nm (331 lb-ft) of torque, that comes connected to a new eight-speed automatic transmission and an active all-wheel drive system. With this engine, the Porsche Cayenne will do 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 5.9 seconds.

On the other hand, the new Cayenne S, will be powered by a potent twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6, with 440 PS (324 kW) and 550 Nm (405 lb-ft) of torque – responsible for a 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) time of 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 265 km/h (164 mph).

The extensive use of aluminum makes this Cayenne 65 kg (143 lbs) lighter than its predecessor, while the new Porsche Surface Coated Brakes and various driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, also aim to improve the driving experience. Other highlights include Night Vision Assist, Lane Change Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Traffic Jam Assist.

The 2018 Porsche Cayenne starts from €74,828 in Germany, and in the United States it will go from $65,700 for the standard version and $82,900 for the Cayenne S.