Sting is Selling his Central Park Penthouse for $56 Million

Music for someone’s ears! The famous British rock artist and all around cool guy, Sting, has decided to part with his luxurious New York City duplex penthouse, if someone is willing to pay $56 million for this extraordinary Central Park-facing property. Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner and his wife, Trudie Styler, bought this residence back in 2008 right from the building developer for an impressive $26.98 million, but they’ve decided to make it even more alluring, adding their own touch of style to the penthouse.

That’s why the couple hired interior design firm SheltonMindel to take the residence at 15 Central Park West to the next level, with two custom spiral staircases and an awesome double-sided gas fireplace in the living room and many other interesting little details throughout. We’re sure you like what you see but.. can you afford it?

The property offers 5,417 square feet of luxurious living areas, including three bedrooms, a home office, plus an amazing 400 square feet outdoor terrace, promising overwhelming views of Central Park. That’s probably a nice spot to enjoy your coffee every morning, right?

There’s also a chef’s catering kitchen with two full-sized refrigerators, a Wolf stove top and four ovens, and three Miele dishwashers, that’s more than capable of handling any social event, while the master bedroom suite welcomes new owners with two large dressing rooms, a spa bathroom and incredible attention to detail.

