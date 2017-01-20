Someone Paid $65.6M for a Luxurious Penthouse at 432 Park Ave

An anonymous buyer who’s probably very, very wealthy has recently purchased one of the penthouses at 432 Park Ave., the tallest residential tower in the Western Hemisphere, for a whopping $65.6 million. If it sounds like a ton of money, that’s because it is, but this is actually the second-highest price paid for one of the residences at the Rafael Vinoly-designed luxury tower. Who knew it was a contest?

Identified as Parklight LLC, the buyer of Unit 85 signed up for the full-floor penthouse back in April 2013; that’s one tall order.. am I right? The lavish residence, sold for $8,144 per square foot, shows off five bedrooms, a library, and a wood-burning fireplace, among many other bespoke amenities.

We can safely assume that nothing but the utmost luxurious and outrageous furnishings and finishes are part of this staggering penthouse, but sadly, there are no further details to talk about at this time.

But, who knows? Perhaps the next owners of this lavish property will be willing to tease us a little bit, in the near future. In the meantime, it might be worth mentioning that other pricey buys at 432 Park Ave. include Unit 88, purchased in 2016 for $60.89 million by Lew Sanders, the former CEO of asset manager AllianceBernstein.

But the ridiculous penthouse on the building’s 95th floor is even more outrageous, a full-floor penthouse that was apparently sold for a cool $87.66 to Saudi Arabian billionaire Fawaz Al Hokair. 432 Park Ave and it’s exquisite spaces benefit from the finest building materials, including mahogany, hand-blown glass, marble, and travertine.

