Rough Crafts Turns The Ducati Scrambler into a Wild Beast

The Ducati Scrambler is easily one of the best bikes out there; it’s powerful, exciting and provocative, and it looks absolutely amazing from any angle you admire it. But there are still some people out there who think this marvelous Ducati creation could be even better, which is why the acclaimed team at Rough Crafts got involved and designed the eye catching bike before you.

It’s no secret that whatever Rough Crafts’ Winston Yeh touches turns to gold, and this toughed-up and lighter version of a 2016 Scrambler Ducati seems to keep in line with the shop’s excellent reputation.

This Ducati Scrambler now shows off Marzocchi forks from a Panigale 1199 and a set of 17-inch carbon BST wheels working alongside the stock suspension, while a pair of Pirelli Rosso Corsa tires will keep this bike sticking to the pavement at all times. Looking ten times more aggressive, this custom Ducati also packs a Monster 1100 single-sided swingarm, which now hosts both clutch and brake master cylinders, and levers from Beringer, along with grips, bar-end turn signals, and mirrors from Motogadget.

At the end of the day, words seem pointless; these photos allow us get a glimpse of this bike’s awesomeness, but only the ones riding it around town can truly appreciate this ravishing Ducati Scrambler.