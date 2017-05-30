Rosmundo’s new Collection is a Seductive Gathering Of Gems

Renowned for handcrafting some of the world’s most exquisite jewelry pieces, Italian brand Rosmundo planned to astound everyone with its newest collection. Founded by master goldsmith Rosmundo Giarletta, who’s still involved in the creation of each of these masterpieces, the Italian jeweler designs exclusive, one-of-a-kind pieces, showing off a royal sense of style and reflecting passion, artistry and the finest Italian craftsmanship.

The new Rosmundo collection includes yellow and white gold necklaces, with dreamy pendants, and precious rings, and earrings, embellished with amazing gem stones. The centerpiece of this new line is beautifully called Il Sole Del Caruso and it’s an 18kt yellow gold ruby and diamond pendant, with an octahedral shape, that’s reminiscent of the sunlight of the Amalfi coast.

The design of these new Rosmundo masterpieces was inspired by the philosophical study of the rhythmic alternation of the light of the day and the darkness of the night, and as you probably imagine, handcrafting this new collection required nothing but the most skilled goldsmiths in the world and the brand’s distinctive honeycomb technique, that was developed by its master goldsmith.

Designing a piece of jewelry that even kings and queens might daydream about is a truly remarkable feat, but for the talented jewelry designers from Rosmundo that’s the norm. Unfortunately, there’s no word on pricing or potential orders, but it’s safe to assume that any woman would love nothing more than to enjoy one of these beautiful pieces.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus