Phase One IQ3 Achromatic Brings Back Black and White Shots

If you’re a big fan of black and white photography and you just love shooting without color, you will surely fall in love with Phase One’s newest camera. Designed to capture that perfect moment in a classic black and white style, the Phase One IQ3 Achromatic camera shows off extreme attention to detail and an incredible resolution.

An impressive 100-megapixel sensor will allow photographers to capture extremely high-resolution b+w images in portraiture, fine art, landscapes, and architecture, and enjoy every moment of the process. This powerful camera benefits from one of the most light-sensitive medium-format digital backs out there, with a maximum ISO range of up to 51,200, as well as a brilliant sensor that captures light information purely.

Phase One’s iQ3 achromatic will offer you the ability to take 60-minute long exposures and it also comes with an HDMI output, integrated WiFi, an electronic shutter, live view mode that also displays infrared, and it’s compatible with the ‘XF’ camera system and many other bodies from Phase One.

The acclaimed Danish company is already known for developing the most outrageous cameras on the market, and it seems they want to raise the bar higher and higher. Whatever you want to take a shot of, this incredible camera will make that particular moment even more memorable, in black and white.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus