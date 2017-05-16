Montblanc SUMMIT – A Smartwatch In Disguise

Smartwatches might be a common occurrence on people’s wrists these days, but their modern aesthetics and mixed functionality isn’t working too well for watch aficionados just like me. However, the new Montblanc SUMMIT strays away from these minimalist design lines and it’s just as interesting for gadget lovers as it is for those of you who love classic timepieces.

Described as a luxury smartwatch, this beauty features a 400 x 400 resolution display, a slightly curved sapphire glass cover and an AMOLED touch-screen display. The versatile digital companion was built around a 46 mm case, available in either stainless steel black PVD, grade five titanium or a bi-color version, with virtual classic watch dials complementing this appealing design.

The Montblanc SUMMIT will also come with eight different strap combinations, from sporty-chic to classic straps, in rubber, calfskin leather and sfumato calfskin leather, specially handcrafted for this smartwatch. Underneath its case you will find an advanced Snapdragon™ Wear 2100 processor, working alongside the Android Wear 2.0 operating system with 512MB of RAM, to keep this beauty running.

More than 1,000 different apps, fitness tracking sensors and wirelessly streamed music come with the smartwatch, and the manufacturer promises a good day’s fun thanks to a 300 mAh battery. There’s even a voice-activated translator, which gives translations from many languages directly on the display of this watch, a feature that will prove to be really useful in your next travels. This is the right way to go!

