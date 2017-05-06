Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop Looks Absolutely Amazing

Watch out Apple, Microsoft has just unveiled a MacBook killer. The new Microsoft Surface Laptop might be just as appealing as the MacBook Air or Pro in terms of good looks, but it’s thinner and lighter, and it’s powered by the company’s new Windows 10S. Designed to change the way people educate themselves, this sleek laptop redefines the familiar laptop design and it’s set to showcase the best operating system and software Microsoft has to offer.

Advertised as the most versatile and mobile laptop ever produced by Microsoft, the Surface Laptop benefits from the special Surface Book, for an incredible trackpad and typing experience, while the Surface Studio and Surface Dial promise to take the user experience to the next level. Feel free to give it a test run at a shop near you.

But let’s get down to the details. Microsoft’s Surface Laptop comes with a brilliant 13.5-inch PixelSense Display, complete with edge-to-edge Corning Gorilla Glass 3, for an incredible viewing experience, but what’s even more impressive is that this device will keep running on battery for as long as 14.5 hours, even though it’s powered by high-tech 7th Generation Intel Core processor.

The Alcantara-covered keyboard and soft palm rest add a touch of luxury and comfort that most of us don’t expect from a laptop, yet we’re sure everyone will appreciate. Please note Microsoft’s new Surface starts at just $999 USD and will be available in a store next to you starting in mid-June – gamers will have to do their own research for the high-end versions of this beauty.

