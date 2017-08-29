Memphis Grizzlies Star Chandler Parsons Moves to Bel Air

It’s good to be king – or so they say. At the end of a rocky first season with the Memphis Grizzlies, Chandler Parsons thought about treating himself with a little gift, and this wonderful home in Bel Air was the right way to go. It cost him a cool $10.9 million, according to the Los Angeles Times, but it was definitely worth it, judging by these breathtaking photos.

The 28-year-old basketball player is now enjoying a modern farmhouse-style estate, completed only last year by Justin Barth of Barth Partners in an exclusive residential area of Bel Air. Boasting six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as many other luxurious living areas totaling over 9,100 square feet of beauty, this lavish home also comes with dark wood floors, contemporary ironwork, and five fireplaces.

The family room benefits from a wine cellar, wet bar, and bi-folding doors that open to a gorgeous patio, where you could find a fire pit and a lovely lounge area, among many other goodies. The backyard features a zero-edge swimming pool, with a baja deck, a hot tub, and color-changing LED lighting, but the NBA star will get to enjoy a massive master suite, with a boutique-style, walk-in closet and a mesmerizing bathroom.

Does anyone else feel like partying? There are certainly a few reasons to do so, especially if you could be the lucky owner of this incredible home; or an NBA player with a $22 million salary per year. What could you do with all that money? Here’s a proper answer!