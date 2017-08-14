Mel Gibson’s Casa Guanacaste is Out On The Market For $30M

If you’re looking for a new incredible place where you could spend all your free time from now on, Casa Guanacaste is the name to keep in mind. Located in a remote, privately owned jungle on Costa Rica’s blissful Nicoya Peninsula, this exclusive property includes three charming villas, owned by the renowned Oscar-winning actor-director Mel Gibson, that have been recently listed for sale at a cool $29.75 million.

Custom-fitted with amazing decorations native to Costa Rica, as well as Spanish and Italian tiles, each villa is a short walk away from the white sand beaches below and feature vaulted ceilings, fully-equipped kitchens, outdoor barbecue areas, private pools, and cozy verandas promising unparalleled views of the Pacific Ocean.

Of the three villas, the largest one is actually Casa Guanacaste. It has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms to brag about, while the smaller two include a poolside cottage in “Casa Barrigona” and a loft in “Casa Dorada”. You might have expected more, but that’s more than enough for a quiet time in the middle of Mother Nature’s wonders, and you could also have a few guests over.

Mel Gibson, known for directing and starring in the film Braveheart – not to mention The Passion of the Christ – seems to have incredible taste when it comes to living it up. Playa Barrigona, the nearby beach, is a haven for sea turtles, while this property is nearby the quaint villages of Samara and Nosara. Moving here, even for a few days a year, would be a dream come true for most of us.

