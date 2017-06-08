Manufacture Royale ADN Street Art is a Timekeeping Marvel

The ravishing Manufacture Royale ADN Street Art collection aims to offer us a taste of contemporary artistic expression and flair, blending a unique design with technical innovation and Swiss watchmaking excellence. Each of the stunning pieces from this eye catching collection will be one-of-a-kind, the result of a special decorative design process involving water transfer printing, a medium from which the possibilities are endless.

Made up of several overlapping frames, the wonderful architecture of this bespoke timepiece cannot be ignored. After the water transfer printing process, the superimposed printed frame becomes one with the composition, artfully highlighting the skeleton movement’s inner workings and defining this breathtaking timepiece.

This precious watch has a 46 mm stainless steel case on display, with double AR-coated sapphire crystals, and it’s also able to withstand 30-meter deep waters. The Swiss manual-wind Manufacture Royale in-house caliber MR10 makes everything tick, a stunning skeleton movement with 15 jewels, 21,600 vph and an impressive power reserve of 108 hours backing everything up.

Adding to the overall appeal and exclusivity of this bespoke watch are the hand-decorated plate and bridges, while a hand-sewn black alligator leather strap or a black or blue rubber strap with a steel folding buckle will help you gracefully adorn the Manufacture Royale ADN Street Art timepiece on your wrist. The price for this timekeeping marvel? $73,500!

