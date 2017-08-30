Icon’s Duesey Watch Breaks All Rules And Boundaries

Some of you might remember that a company called Icon 4×4 has been responsible for some of the world’s most outrageous and cool-looking customized vehicles around. But today we are going to focus on a completely different project from them, as Jonathan Ward of Icon 4×4 has designed a wonderful watch, inspired by the original Duesenberg tachometer.

Once again, we’re pretty sure some of you have heard of the Duesenberg Motors Company, an American manufacturer of race cars and luxury automobiles, that was founded by brothers August and Frederick Duesenberg back 1913. The name is still being associated with ultimate luxury and exclusivity, even though it went off our radar in these last couple of years.

But let’s return to the ravishing minimalist timepiece before you, that seems to remind us of vintage vehicles, while looking towards the future. A Dubois-Depraz Automatic 14400 module, with an ETA 2892-A2 top base and a custom-made oscillating weight built from a tungsten alloy, makes everything tick, while the dial is polished onyx stone, with a genuine alligator leather strap rounding everything out.

Produced in a limited run of just 50 units, the Icon Duesey watch boasts a polished grade 5 titanium bezel, with a double domed sapphire crystal, and a sandblasted grade 2 titanium case body. Apparently the guys at Icon 4×4 have been working on this innovative timepiece for a few years, and now it can be finally yours for $11,500. What do you think about it?