Enjoy the new Bell & Ross BR03-94 AeroGT Orange Skeleton

Getting the right inspiration for a new, interesting timepiece is quite a challenge for any watch brand nowadays, but the brilliant designers from Bell & Ross always manage to surprise us with something completely unexpected. The watchmaker’s AeroGT collection has just received a new stylish addition, straying away from the brand’s military roots and focusing on supercars.

Based on the BR03-94 chronograph model that was launched in 2016, the Bell & Ross BR03-94 AeroGT Orange Skeleton Chronograph has been designed after the brand’s stunning AeroGT Concept Car. Lightweight, technical, mechanical, and up to date, this stylish chronograph is limited to just 500 piece,s showing off a bold color scheme, with bright metallic orange accents all around.

The BR03-94 AeroGT Orange Skeleton comes with a skeletonized version of the automatic chronograph movement, proudly showing off its inner mechanics, with sharp and angular bridges that are reminiscent of the chassis that surrounds the engine of a supercar. The automatic movement, called calibre BR-CAL.319, also displays the striking orange color on the tachymeter scale surrounding the dial, and also on the accents on the hands and the tracks. This impressive calibre works at a 4Hz frequency and it’s backed up by 42 hours worth of power.

Last but not least, the 42 mm stainless steel, brushed and polished case used for the Bell & Ross BR03-94 AeroGT Orange comes with the signature round-within-a-square shape, that’s so dear to the brand. The case will handle 100-meter deep waters, with a perforated leather strap and a steel pin-buckle finishing everything off. This new Bell & Ross BR03-94 AeroGT Orange is a rather cool watch, and the EUR 7,900 price tag will not take that away from it.

[monochrome-watches]