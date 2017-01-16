Circle R Might be The Colorado Ranch Of Your Dreams

This pristine piece of property, nestled in the heart of Woody Creek, Colorado, might be called Circle R, but right now let’s just forget about its unusual name and focus on the stunning homes and the wonderful landscape in front of you. There are actually six separate single-family homes on site, each of them beautiful in its own way, with this property offering exactly 244 acres, ready to be enjoyed by you.

In total, 22 bedrooms, 18 baths, and 5 partial baths are on offer, along with various storage facilities, numerous buildings for agricultural purposes, as well as barns. Anyone in the mood for some horseback riding?

Circle R might look like a green paradise in these photos, but this place really comes to life during the cold season, since it’s located right next door to the world-class resort town of Aspen, Colorado. During the cold months of winter, the lake turns into a skating rink, and the snowmobiling trails should be more than enough to get you excited, and ready to get back home to this marvelous piece of property.

With its stunning sloped roof, spiraling tower and exterior stone walls, the main house is an absolute dream, with inviting interiors, showing off warm color schemes and various wooden elements. This ranch might be as good as it gets, but unfortunately you’ll have to be really wealthy to be able to call this place home, as it will set you back $39.9 million.

