Belmond Miraflores Park Will Help You Leave All Worries Behind

A sophisticated retreat nestled in the exclusive residential district of Miraflores, in the capital of Peru, Lima, the wonderful Belmond Miraflores Park is a place where luxury and stellar service blend in and complement a beautiful setting overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Forget all about the search for Incan gold when you get to Peru, as this high-end hotel will offer anything your heart desires – a day at the beach, a sightseeing tour or unique moments of relaxation by the heated pool. It’s also extremely close to historic colonial sites, the exciting nightlife of Cercado de Lima or the Larcomar Entertainment Center, where you’ll find world class dining and entertainment venues and numerous stores.

For such a long list of activities on the table, you might consider booking one of the 82 stunning rooms on offer for a longer period of time. Belmond Miraflores Park will also gladly offer their special Bath Butler service, helping you relax with a warm bath, while sipping cognac and puffing away a premium cigar.

And if you’d like a romantic experience, a bubble bath with rose petals, scented candles, champagne and fresh strawberries will check all of those Hollywood ideas most men are sick of. This luxurious Belmond retreat is also perfect for business trips, with the hotel’s “Down to Business” package including airport transfers, free WiFi and breakfast buffet to keep you focused and in check at all times. So, should I meet you there or what?

More Info / Book Now →

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus