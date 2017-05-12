Anantara Hua Hin Resort – A Little Piece of Heaven on Earth

Proudly sitting in a privileged area of the beautiful Thai seaside town of Hua Hin, just a few steps away from the sea, the Anantara Hua Hin resort looks like a little paradise on Earth, an exotic destination that will surely make you forget all about responsibilities and day to day activities.

A light breeze and the sound of wind stuffled palm trees will wake you up every morning here, and your spacious king-sized beds, not to mention the private terrace overlooking a lush lagoon, will make you appreciate this part of the day even more. Breakfast at the Isara Café will prove to be memorable every day, while a stroll along the beach of the Gulf of Siam should be the next thing on your list.

But if you’d like to chill out all day long, one of the Anantara‘s two infinity pools will gladly allow guests to spoil themselves and relax under the sun’s warm rays, while culinary perfection will be waiting for you at one of the resort’s seven bars and restaurants. That sounds like an ideal way of spending the day, right?

But the icing on the cake has to be the spectacular spa, where a wide range of decadent spa treatments will make you loosen up and enjoy life in the best of ways. Romantic and luxurious, Anantara Hua Hin will make your voyage back to civilization a torment. But anyone has to experience this magical place, at least once in a lifetime!

