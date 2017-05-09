Add a Touch of Style To Your Home with Loewe Bild 9

German electronics brand Loewe is extremely popular among tech enthusiasts right now, with quality, handmade and high-tech being three words that best describe this company. They’re renowned for designing and developing some of the world’s most eye catching TV sets, with the new Loewe Bild 9 being their latest offering – a marvelous OLED TV that seems to radiate a unique presence and lightness, which looks like a digital sculpture.

Inspired by Bauhaus and the Art Deco movement, this stylish TV shows off clear geometric shapes and warm shades of matte gold, which turn this futuristic display into a real treat for our eyes. A high-quality fabric cover conceals the connections and cables on the back, while the angular frame will be finished in either amber gold or graphic gray, to get a clean look and a minimalist vibe that we all appreciate nowadays.

In terms of specs, the Loewe Bild 9 features Dolby Vision, with an incredible high dynamic range and an amazing color spectrum, ideal for reproducing the most subtle shades. Complemented by the brand’s elegant Klang 9 wireless speakers in these photos, this stunning TV will be released on the market in August, with the 55″ version priced at a cool $9,000.

There’s also a 65″ model, that will set you back $11,500, and if you want the Klang 9 speakers as well, you’ll have to pay another $6,500 for the set. This is way more than pocket money, but that’s the price to pay for some incredible bragging rights.

