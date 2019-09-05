Zenith El Primero Revival G381 is a Tribute to the Golden Era of Chronographs

Swiss luxury watchmaker Zenith is back in our attention with a new limited-run timepiece. Called the Zenith El Primero Revival G381, this stunning timepiece pays a double tribute: one to the golden era of sporty chronographs and another to the original El Primero model with its innovative movement which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

The El Primero Revival G381 will be limited to just 50 units, finished in yellow gold and featuring the recognizable black on white ‘Panda’ dial. It’s a modern take on the original G381 which came out in no more than 700 examples and it’s one of the most sought after vintage Zenith El Primeros among collectors nowadays.

The yellow gold 38 mm case resembles the original iconic Swiss timepiece, and the white lacquered dial and black ‘Panda’ sub-dials couldn’t have missed. The chronograph pushers and crown come in slightly smaller dimensions than those of the original.

The case houses the impressive Zenith caliber 400 El Primero chronograph movement, a modern variant of the original movement that powered the first G381 in 1969. Both tick at 5 Hz and have a power reserve of 50 hours.

Since its inception, the G381 was a stylish timepiece and fit superbly on the wrist. The new Zenith El Primero Revival G381 doesn’t score less than that. It’s a superb classic watch that reminds of the original – it will only be available in the Hodinkee Shop and since it’s produced in a limited run of just 50 pieces, you might need to hurry up!