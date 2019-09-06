Sublime Comporta is a Rustic Retreat from Portugal with Bio-Organic Plunge Pools

The serene seaside village of Comporta has always been one of the go-to Portuguese destinations for those seeking the idyllic atmosphere of a fisherman village forgotten somewhere back in time. Situated less than two hours driving away from Lisbon to the south, this charming village offers a superb rustic-chic retreat for those of you who manage to get there.

Called Sublime Comporta, the gorgeous 14 room property is a true hideaway, surrounded by nothing but rolling sands, green rice fields and pine tree forests. It’s one of the best under-the-radar vacation spots in Europe and it deserves the status through its easy going service and a subtle, minimalist decor in tune with its surroundings.

The rustic-chic resort slowly grew to include a nice list of luxury amenities, among which are the multi-room villas fitted with their own pools last year. This year, Sublime added no less than 9 biological plunge pool suites and it’s among the very first retreats in Europe to do so.

But the interesting part lies in the way they’re built. There are no chemicals in the water as they have aquatic flora planted into and around the pool, with other bio matter mixed in the water to keep it naturally clean. Apart from the pools, Sublime Comporta also offers an on-site organic garden, a new gym with pilates and yoga studio and a paddle board court.

Among other new additions to the resort is the Food Circle, a 12 seat chef’s table experience that was introduced this summer, offering an intimate atmosphere in the heart of the resort’s garden and a menu which offers 9 to 12 courses, everything prepared only with open fire.