Mexico is one of those countries that will always have a special appeal for travelers. Its myriad beaches, immersive culture, rich heritage and amazing cuisine make travelers keep coming back to find the next special place, the next wonderful resort, that next place which offers so much more.

With such an impressive and colorful culture, it’s no wonder Mexico is on so many travel bucket lists, especially for the American travelers for whom it’s only a direct flight away. And let’s not mention the seaside tacos and margaritas.

When it comes to all inclusive resorts, Mexico shines as well, and it shines quite bright. From the best resorts on the Pacific coast with its lovely towns of Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo to the Caribbean with the iconic Playa del Carmen, Mexico has a lot to offer.

So let’s take a look at the 10 best all inclusive resorts in Mexico right now:

10. Mahekal Beach Resort, Playa del Carmen

With its super relaxed vibe and dotted palm tree coastline and astonishing Mayan architecture, the Mahekal Beach Resort is an eco friendly luxury resort for the discerning traveler. Their service is exemplary and the amenities they’ve got waiting for you are cherry picked by very knowledgeable specialists.

From live music events to fine dining and immersive experiences, the Mahekal Beach Resort is the place you’ll never want to leave. Plenty of adventures to be had both on land and underwater, a stunning marine life to explore and admire, coral reefs, caverns and cenotes make from Playa del Carmen a world class destination. The resort boasts a superb beachfront, relaxing pools, treatment rooms, lounges and a well equipped fitness facility.

What’s most important is that Mahekal Beach Resort on Playa del Carmen is its low-tech profile, which unlike most resorts in the world, entertains guests by the bonds it creates, by the conversations it sparks. It’s like a digital detox, and most of us need one badly nowadays.

9. Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection, Cabo San Lucas

Part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, Esperanza is located in iconic Cabo San Lucas, at the southern tip of Mexico’s famous Baja California Peninsula.

The resort offers impressive suites with infinity-edge hot tubs and splendid ocean views, romantic casitas (Spanish for ‘little houses’) with their large private terraces and infinity-edge plunge pools, huge villas with all the amenities you could wish for, luxury suites with private pools, Jacuzzi, personal butlers and chefs, and their opulent haciendas.

Esperanza has the same centuries old pace of life, with spectacular sunsets in the sound of the waves hitting the rocks nearby and a harmony hard to match.

8. Chileno Bay Resort, Auberge Resorts Collection, Cabo San Lucas

Part of the same Auberge Resorts Collection as Esperanza above and situated in the same town, the Chileno Bay Resort couldn’t have been left aside. It’s a contemporary playground situated right on Cabo San Lucas’s only swimmable beach.

The resort provides some of the best outdoor adventures, available year round, while drifting away from your classic, traditional Baja escape. Its guestrooms, suites, sky villas and the immense Brisa del Mar oceanfront villa offer the perfect getaway for those who don’t want to stray away from the sophistication of modern lifestyle but seek the well-being offered by a traditional destination.

7. Unico 20˚87˚ Hotel Riviera Maya

At Unico 20˚87˚ Hotel, situated on the absolutely beautiful white beaches of Riviera Maya, guests have the change to immerse themselves in an authentic Mexican culture, with all its benefits, from the art inspired interior design of the rooms showing contemporary Mexico to the local cocktails and cuisine that create unique dining experiences.

With its devoted staff and specially crafted packages, stunning outdoor terraces and unique pools, spacious luxurious rooms and the amazing wellness center and its high-end fitness facility, Unico makes for an overall special experience.

6. Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta

Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta is the largest of the Vidanta Group’s destinations and offers a large variety of options when it comes to fine dining, outdoor activities, wellness, beaches or fun in the water.

The resort features no less than four lavish hotels, Grand Luxxe, The Grand Bliss, the Grand Mayan and Mayan Palace, all of them modern and sophisticated, with superb residences, luxury villas and suites offering everything you could ever think of, from full gourmet kitchens to private spas and plunge pools, Jacuzzi tubs and stunning interior designs.

5. Montage Los Cabos, Cabo San Lucas

Located right in the heart of the natural beauty of Santa Maria Bay, Montage Los Cabos resort in Cabo San Lucas is a wonderful oasis of authentic Mexican culture, idyllic moments, fine dining and amazing water experiences.

From the simple but luxurious Coastal View suites to the resort’s newest 9,580 square feet Casa Twin Dolphin with its private courtyards, infinity edge pools, a Jacuzzi and private garage, Montage Los Cabos has managed to capture the authentic spirit of Baja California Sur in each and every one of their indulgent suites.

4. Viceroy Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen

Situated in the lush relaxing wilderness of Riviera Maya’s rainforest, right next to Playa del Carmen, Viceroy Riviera Maya is more than a resort. It’s a luxurious escape into the comfort and richness of nature, a secluded oasis of serenity and fascination.

Beyond the turquoise waters and soft white sand of the beaches, the resort welcomes its guests in some of best private villas one can dream of. Each of the residential style villas offer modern amenities, private spas and pools, complete with sunbathing decks and outdoor showers. Then there’s the full service spa and the stunning culinary experiences offered by the resort’s award winning restaurant.

Beyond all this, there’s ancient cities and ruins to explore, white sand beaches to lounge on, diving, windsurfing and hiking to try, plus many other activities to discover the Mexican haven surrounding the resort.

3. Las Ventanas al Paraíso, a Rosewood Resort, San José del Cabo

Belonging to Rosewood, Las Ventanas al Paraíso in San José del Cabo offers magical getaways in a haven of pampering and luxury with exceptional service and an attention to detail that tells they know what they’re doing.

Their suite retreats are more than welcoming, and the culinary experience is among the best in Mexico, celebrating local and national Mexican traditions. And let’s not mention the restaurant’s setting, along what’s one of the best beaches in the world.

2. Rosewood Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen

Another one of Rosewood’s resorts, the Mayakoba is set in a stunning location, surrounded by lush green jungle and the amazing white sand beaches at Playa del Carmen and offering a beauty rarely seen in other parts of the world, and unmatched luxury.

With apartments like their Deluxe Overwater Lagoon Suite overlooking the serene sights of the Mayakoba lagoons and some of the best amenities in the field, it’s no wonder why Rosewood Mayakoba has made it to number two. Add to that the inspiring setting for what’s one of the best restaurants in Playa del Carmen and the fine dining they offer and you’re in for a mesmerizing overall experience.

1. The Resort at Pedregal, Cabo San Lucas

Located in one of the best areas of Cabo San Lucas, the Resort at Pedregal takes advantage of the beautiful cliffs, superb seaside and the only private tunnel in Mexico to create a private unparalleled getaway for their guests.

Their spacious suites include guest rooms with stunning ocean views, lovely casitas with authentic Mexican vibes, beachfront suites with their elegant intimate spaces perfect for honeymooners and the huge five star Casa Bella Vista suites with amazing marina views and personal butler service. The refined amenities, pools and the resort’s renowned spa make the Resort at Pedregal a true luxury haven.

There’s a plethora of activities available, from your casual stroll on the beach to thrill-seeker adventures, and the gourmet dining at the resort’s signature restaurants is simply fulfilling in all the good ways.