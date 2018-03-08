You Will Love Zenith’s Pilot Type 20 Chronograph Cohiba-Maduro 5

Cigar aficionados, rejoice! Swiss luxury watchmaker Zenith has recently teamed up with premium cigar brand Cohiba to release the superb Zenith Pilot Type 20 Chronograph Cohiba-Maduro 5 watch. Produced in a limited run of just 150 units, this cigar-inspired timekeeping marvel looks like something designed during the 1970s – my favorite era, by the way.

The watch boasts a bronze 45 mm case, with a domed AR-coated sapphire crystal and a titanium-engraved case back depicting “El Laguito”, and it also brags about 100-meter diving capabilities. Inside, the Swiss automatic Zenith in-house caliber El Primero 4069, with 35 jewels, 36,000 vph and a power reserve of 50 hours, will help you track the time between cigars correctly.

The black dial is adorned with Cohiba’s “Taino” logo, while the eye catching Arabic numerals and the gold-plated and faceted hands have been finished with SuperLuminova coating. Some of you might also consider the rotor very interesting since it has been finished with Côtes de Genève decoration.

Last but not least, the brown oily nubuck leather strap, with protective rubber lining and a titanium pin buckle, fits perfectly with the overall theme of this watch and will easily convince you to come up with the money. Speaking of which, we have no idea how much this thing costs. But we’re sure every cigar love would want one.