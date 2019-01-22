You Will Love Bang & Olufsen’s New Beoplay E8 2.0 Wireless Earphones

Bang & Olufsen is back in our attention with an-all new exciting release: the Beoplay E8 2.0, an evolution of the brand’s first true wireless earphones, the Beoplay E8, that comes with several improvements in design and a few interesting features requested by the company’s ever growing fan-base.

First things first, the Beoplay E8 2.0 will come with a new premium leather wireless charging case, that holds three full charges, allowing you to get up to 16 hours of playing time. The case is charged by a wireless charging pad, with an LED light on the front side of the case showing you the state of charging, while three LED lights on the back side of the case will show you how many full charges it still has.

There’s also a small USB-C port on the case if you’d like to charge the earphones with a cable and that wireless charging pad is also brand new. Just like the wireless charging case, the pad feels premium. It was crafted from bespoke materials, blending cowhide leather and brushed aluminum in the best of ways, and it supports both regular charging at 5W and fast charging at 10W.

In addition to this, the Beoplay E8 2.0 earphones will feature a tiny, yet extremely powerful 5.7 mm dynamic speaker, with a small electromagnetic transducer, NFMI technology and a Bluetooth 4.2 chip with advanced digital sound processing that allows you to fine tune the sound from the Bang & Olufsen app, which is available on both Android and iOS.

Customers will be able to choose between four different colors: Black, Limestone, Indigo Blue and Natural for both the earphones and the wireless charging pad. The new Beoplay E8 2.0 will retail for $350, with the wireless charging case included, or $125 each if you want to buy the earphones separately, while the case will set you back $200. We don’t know the price for the wireless charging pad yet.

The earphones will be available in Bang & Olufsen’s stores and third party retailers from 14 February 2019, while the wireless charging pad, or the separate earpieces and case will be released on the market in April 2019.