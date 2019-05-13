Urwerk’s UR-T8 Colibri Watch is a Great Conversation Starter

Urwerk is back on our radar with the brand new UR-T8 Colibri, a hyper futuristic timepiece that blends together avant-garde watchmaking ideas and traditional craftsmanship in one, eye catching package. With this timekeeping marvel, the innovative Swiss brand continues its process of setting new horizons in the world of fine watchmaking.

For this particular model, Urwerk actually teamed up with Emanuel Esposito, who’s probably their equivalent in crafting knives, the kind of knives that look too spectacular to use for real. His role in this impressive Urwerk project was to create a mother of pearl inlay on the back side of the watch.

The result is simply astonishing, with a shimmering Argyle pattern made from diamonds arranged specially to catch the light in the best possible way. What’s more, the diamonds were set with 18k gold pins into the steel frame of the watch, which is placed in a machined recess in the underside of the titanium watch.

And since Esposito couldn’t have stayed behind, he crafted an equally beautiful knife to match the Urwerk UR-T8 Colibri watch, with the same mother-of-pearl inlay repeated on the knife and the same patterns and gold pins, but this time set into bakelite frames.

The watch comes with a small unique kinetic turbine on the case that simply looks astonishing, even if it serves no mechanical purpose. The watch is after all a work of art more than a useful piece of gear for day to day use.