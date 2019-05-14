fbpx
This New Aston Martin Vantage AMR Comes with a 7-Speed Manual Gearbox

Aston Martin Vantage AMR 9
The brilliant guys from Aston Martin are constantly pushing their limits with newer and better models of their legendary cars. Their most recent launch has been the Aston Martin Vantage AMR, a stunning sports car aimed at hardcore drivers, which comes with a third pedal and a 7 speed manual gearbox. As you might expect, the manual Vantage AMR will be a limited edition model.

The new Aston Martin Vantage AMR also comes with a powerful 4.0 liter V8 engine which outputs 510 hp, able to push the car to a good – and electronically limited – 195 mph (314 km/h) top speed with a 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) time of just 3.9 seconds.

Aston Martin Vantage AMR 13

The manual gearbox has the advantage of being lightweight, the car losing 95 kg, in combination with the carbon ceramic brakes. The suspension of the new Vantage AMR has three modes, the Sport, Sport + and the Track mode. Since it will be a limited edition model, only a total of 200 cars will be manufactured.

59 of them, dubbed ‘Vantage 59’, will commemorate the DBR1’s 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans victory. The price tag for US customers will rise to a cool $204,995, with deliveries set to begin towards the end of this year.

Aston Martin Vantage AMR 7

