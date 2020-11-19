Treat Your Eyes To The Master & Dynamic & Oliver Peoples Collection

Here’s a new interesting collaboration: Master & Dynamic teamed up with Los Angeles-based luxury eyewear brand Oliver Peoples to design a stylish collection of sunnies and headphones finished in three custom Oliver Peoples acetates.

Made by the renowned Italian manufacturer Mazzucchelli, these custom acetates have been used on limited-editions of the popular OP-505 sunglasses and Master & Dynamic’s excellent MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones and the tiny MW07 PLUS True Wireless Earphones.

The Master & Dynamic x Oliver Peoples collection, as this special collaboration has been called, was apparently inspired by a quick moment in time. The vintage-styled headphones remind us of a pair of WWII aviator headphones, sitting in a museum.

Featuring a lightweight aluminum construction, with fine leather, the MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones are now graced by custom acetate details.

The MW65 headphones offer two active noise-canceling modes, promising a clear, balanced, listening experience sans compromising sound quality thanks to their impressive 40mm Beryllium drivers.

Released in a limited-run, the Master & Dynamic x Oliver Peoples collection also includes MW07 PLUS True Wireless Earphones, packing a custom handcrafted acetate body, with a sleek, stainless steel charging case adding to the appeal.

The MW07 PLUS will deliver around 40 hours of total playtime, with 10 hours of battery life and three additional charges in the case – not bad, actually. The Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with a 30-meter / 100-feet connection range should be perfect for everyone.

The MW07 PLUS Earphones will be available in more than one guise – feel free to go for the LBR/Stainless Steel Case version, the Bordeaux Bark/Gunmetal Case, or the lovely DTBK and Black Case combo. You just need to pay $299 for one of these lovely pairs of earphones.

Meanwhile, the MW65 Headphones are available in Silver Metal/Cognac Leather/LBR, Gunmetal/Bordeaux Leather/ Bordeaux Bark, and Black Metal/Black Leather/DTBK, and will set you back $499.