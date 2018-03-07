Timeless Elegance has a new Meaning at Hotel Savoy Florence

Nestled right in the heart of Florence, on the historic Piazza della Repubblica, the luxurious Hotel Savoy is probably the perfect starting point to discover the sheer beauty of Florence. The town’s renowned cathedral is just a few steps away, while the charming Ponte Vecchio and its famed jewelry shops, or the fashion houses, museums and galleries, are all within walking distance as well.

Hotel Savoy Florence is a landmark in itself, boasting a sleek appoarch to timeless elegance. It’s a fine example of Italian style, and a no-compromise option, offering guests from all over the world exemplary comfort and hospitality. The art and culture of Florence will keep you out all day long, but the unique atmosphere at Hotel Savoy will lure you back every night.

The hotel’s interior design was influenced by contemporary themes, but it also reminds us of the Renaissance, Florentine fashion and the very best artisans of Florence, offering a luxurious and trendy setting.

Crisp linen sheets, marble bathrooms with mosaics and Rocco Forte’s exclusive range of Italian bathroom products should be more than enough to get you interested in making a reservation. There is also a fitness center on location, where working out will be complemented by fantastic views of Florence.

Furthermore, the hotel concierge can arrange trips to the Uffizi Gallery or the Chianti region for some wine tasting – feel free to come up with new destinations. When the sun sets, the Irene bistro by Fulvio Pierangelini promises a tasty journey through traditional Tuscan dishes made with authentic local ingredients. Are you ready for an unforgettable trip to Florence?