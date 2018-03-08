The Sony A7 III Should be Your Next Mirrorless Camera

Unveiled a few days ago, the Sony A7 III is the latest addition to the company’s already impressive line-up of full-frame mirrorless cameras. The α7 III model (or ILCE-7M3), takes the A7 camera to the very next level, equipped with a 24.2 MP sensor, 4K HDR video capabilities and a special Z series battery, that offers the longest rated battery life of any mirrorless camera out there.

Sony’s new full-frame mirrorless camera also packs an updated version of the Bionz X image processor, which allows it to shoot stills at up to 10 frames per second in RAW or JPEG, with an impressive buffer of 177 JPEGs, 89 RAW files and 40 images in uncompressed RAW. Is this thing on your wishlist already? I think every photographer would want one, especially on the go.

Speaking of shopping, if you’re in the US you should be prepared to spend around $1,999 for the body only, and if you’d like to go for a full kit, the FE 28‑70 mm F3.5‑5.6 lens will take the price fo this package at $2,200. That might sound like a lot, but once you find out about 4K HDR videos and shooting 120 frames per second high-speed footage at 1080p, you might feel differently.

Sony claims that the A7 III will be able to shoot up to 710 images on a single battery charge, while the abilities to capture cinematic S-Log 2 and 3 color profiles are also noteworthy. Add in its compact size and lightweight construction and you have the perfect travel companion.