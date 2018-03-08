Design Q and Comlux Plan to Redefine Business Jet Interiors

Design Q, a visionary automotive and aviation design studio from London, has recently teamed up with Comlux America to imagine a spectacular interior design concept for the next generation of business jets from Airbus and Boeing. Specially designed for the ACJneo and the BBJ Max 8 jets, this concept aims to welcome passengers within an incredible environment.

According to Comlux, this stunning project was meant to capture the different cultures, styles, and tastes of potential VIP customers. The interior imagined by Design Q benefits from unusual materials and styles, and in the near future we’ll also see concepts from Alberto Pinto Design, Unique Aircraft, and Winch Design – sadly, we have no information or renderings of their designs yet.

Design Q and Comlux wanted to offer VIP customers exactly what they desire, a fresh interior, with a less predictable palette, featuring some innovative features and surprises. The Airbus ACJneo business jets offer the widest and tallest cabins in their segment, paired with extremely efficent engines, Sharklet wingtips, and improved cabin comfort that make this plane a real treat.

The ACJ320neo will gladly accommodate up to 25 passengers on board, for up to 6,900 miles, while the ACJ319neo will fly 7,800 miles with just 8 passengers on board. Last, but not least, Boeing’s BBJ Max 8 could also carry eight passengers for around 7,700 miles. Let’s not talk price-tags and maintenance costs and focus on this breathtaking interior concept. Decisions, decisions.