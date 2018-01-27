Thomas Tull’s Drool Inducing SoCal Estate Could be Yours for $85 Million

The renowned film producer Thomas Tull has just listed for sale his mind blowing 33-acre estate at 3970 Victoria Lane in Westlake Village, California and we couldn’t be more excited! Set to sell for a staggering $85 million, the majestic SoCal estate before you comes with 12 bedrooms and 18 full baths, spreading out across four separate homes.

Of course, the 32,000-square-foot main house is the most impressive, offering 360-degree views of this property’s magical surroundings, lavish amenities and nothing but the best in terms of materials used and finishes – calling this place ‘home’ would be an understatement.

Tall ceilings, luxurious chandeliers, ornately carved fireplaces, and rich wood and stone accents add even more sophistication to this unique property. Entertaining your guests has never been easier as state of the art equipment like the Dolby-certified 18-seat movie theater, the formal wine-tasting room and many other goodies come in.

Surrounded by mountains and lush trees, this estate also boasts a quarter-acre lake stocked with three kinds of fish, four cascading pools, two swimming pools, and a five-acre organic garden with a 1,500-square-foot glass greenhouse – have we mentioned the manicured grounds or the built-in fire pit? That’s what the lucky next owner of this SoCal estate might get.

There’s also a sumptuous master suite, covering 5,000 square feet, with massive walk-in closets, his-and-her baths, and a covered loggia with an outdoor fireplace – this seems like the best way to rest your eyes.

An 11,000-square-foot guest house and a 4,200-square-foot ranch house will cater to your guests, while the 2,600-square-foot pool house has its charm as well – thanks to a Himalayan salt room, a lovely sauna, and tanning room – that will leave anyone breathless.