This Summer we’ll Enjoy Tracking Time With the New Hublot Mykonos

The iconic Swiss watchmaker Hublot has released yet another timepiece in its legendary Classic Fusion Mykonos series. The new watch, unveiled in partnership with Greek retailer GOFAS Jewellery, is inspired by the Aegean Sea and the Cyclades Archipelago and features a lovely sky blue ceramic bezel with a unique rotating windmill at 3 o’clock resembling the island’s well known symbol.

The windmills were the island’s and the country’s first manufacturing units, and showcased the innovation and effort the locals put in harnessing the natural forces for their own use. Mykonos used to have 28 windmills scattered across its territory, and 16 of them are still in place today, a reminder and a symbol of rich and virile history of the Greek island.

The new Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Mykonos timepiece pays homage to the island and its elegant symbol. The watch features a 45 mm case which houses a self winding skeleton chronograph movement. The strap comes in black rubber and sky blue alligator leather, blended together to put the timepiece in the spotlights.

The model features a sapphire dial with the engraved Hublot logo at the crown. The new Classic Fusion watch comes in two variations, titanium and king gold, each limited to only 50 pieces. But the biggest downside of this watch is probably the fact that it will only be available on the Greek island of Mykonos.