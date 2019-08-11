Hurawalhi Maldives Offers a Unique Opportunity to Admire its Beautiful Marine Environment

The gorgeous Hurawalhi Maldives resort is getting ready for the upcoming winter season by preparing amazing opportunities for guests to admire the marine life that is flourishing around the island. The resort features the largest underwater restaurant in the Maldives Islands and plenty of overwater and beach villas that allow their guests to admire the blissful coral reef around.

Hurawalhi Maldives is situated in the Lhaviyani Atoll, home to a wide variety of marine life including the largest population of turtles and manta rays. The manta rays can reach up to 2.3 meters in size and a wingspan of over 3 meters, and you don’t even need to dive to spot them. Dining in the Hurawalhi Maldives’ incredible undersea glass restaurant is all you have to do.

The adults-only resort is known for its determination in preserving the coral reef ecosystem surrounding the atoll. For that, it even worked together with the Hurawalhi Marine Biology Center. The coral reef is home to more than 2,000 species of exotic fish, such as the black reef tip shark and the eagle ray, and over 200 species of coral.

There are several resident marine biologist workshops and trips available for sharing the knowledge about all this marine environment and rising awareness of the importance of conserving the fragile ecosystem.

When it comes to accommodation, guests are offered Ocean Pool Villas boasting 25 square meter infinity pools and sundecks with staircase access to the lagoon, and Beach Pool Villas with their own private beaches. An interesting detail is that the resort is solar powered and has its own water bottling plant to reduce plastic consumption.