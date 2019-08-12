Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Decided to Sell Their Brookline Mansion for $39 Million!

One of the world’s most popular couples, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, have recently decided to sell their lavish Boston-area mansion, listing it on the market for a whooping $39.5 million. The spectacular Massachusetts property includes a five acre golf course, with a gorgeous 9,716 square feet five bedroom main home and a charming guest house as well.

The luxurious home has been custom built a few years ago and it’s located five miles away from the center of Boston, next to Brookline’s The Country Club, North America’s oldest continuous golf club, active since 1882 Tom and his beautiful wife acquired the home back in 2013 and hired famed architect Richard Landry for the exterior design and Joan Behnke & Associates for the inside part.

The redesign of the home ended in 2015 and it’s simply irresistible. The property now features a superb brick paved circular driveway which leads to a low-key entry foyer. The first floor of the residence houses a formal living and dining room, matched by a comfortable family room and an exquisite office with fireplace. Soaring ceilings and exposed wood beams complement the elegant rooms.



The second floor of the main house features the five bedrooms, one of them being a mesmerizing large master suite. The property also includes a recreation room, a kids’ play room, the ubiquitous wine cellar, a large gym and a spa. But let’s not forget about the wonderful kitchen, which comes equipped with professional grade appliances.

Last but not least, we have to mention the 2,400 square feet guest house too, that comes with yoga studio, a sleeping loft and full bath. Outside, you’ll probably be impressed by the infinity edge swimming pool, but there’s also a stone carport and an expansive organic herb and vegetable garden to complement the fully equipped kitchen.

